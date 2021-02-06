SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SeaSpine by 120.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 24.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 30,111 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 42.8% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 59,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 11.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SPNE stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $488.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.24.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

