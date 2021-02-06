Secret Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $83.66 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00301416 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00036518 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $797.97 or 0.02060961 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 176,534,457 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

Secret can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.