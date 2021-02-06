SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 27.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

SCWX opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 1.17. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.19 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

