SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEGXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

SEGXF stock remained flat at $$13.62 during midday trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,233. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

