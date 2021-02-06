Selfkey Trading Up 30.4% Over Last 7 Days (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $14.67 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00063039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.02 or 0.01146175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.07 or 0.06328639 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00050262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022802 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00033147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015297 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,738,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

