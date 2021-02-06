Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $126.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

