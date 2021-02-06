Semux Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Semux has a market cap of $101,179.45 and $1,625.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008094 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006669 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001473 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002251 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

