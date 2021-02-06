Sentinel (SENT) Price Hits $0.0054

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $351,175.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000255 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

