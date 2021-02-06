Sentinel (SENT) Price Tops $0.0047

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. Sentinel has a market cap of $9.43 million and $350,673.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.