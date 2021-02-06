Sentivate (SNTVT) Reaches Market Cap of $25.76 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Sentivate has a market cap of $25.76 million and approximately $360,140.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sentivate has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00063039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.02 or 0.01146175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.07 or 0.06328639 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00050262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022802 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00033147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015297 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,553,663 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

