Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $946,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

NYSE MSI opened at $182.09 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.02. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.