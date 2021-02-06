Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 40,584 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.