Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.6% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.23. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

