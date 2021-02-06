Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

MMC opened at $113.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

