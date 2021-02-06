Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 32,674 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $175.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.43 and a 200-day moving average of $161.57. The stock has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

