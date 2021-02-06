Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,858,000 after buying an additional 629,903 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after buying an additional 582,990 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $55,615,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $47,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus upped their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

NYSE:ECL opened at $212.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of -57.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.