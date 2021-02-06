Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.09. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,687.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.