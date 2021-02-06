Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $46.26 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.3% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $46,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $500,171.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,444.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,498,659 shares of company stock worth $407,683,503 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $268.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.53 and its 200 day moving average is $268.04. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.