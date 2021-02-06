Sentry Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in The Progressive by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after buying an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Progressive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,641,000 after buying an additional 66,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Progressive by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,200,000 after buying an additional 668,126 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of PGR opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average of $93.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.45%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,270. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.