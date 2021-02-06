Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,076 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $1,503,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 957.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $152.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $168.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.27.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

