Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,557 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Falcon Minerals worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 67.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $3.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.08 million, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.78. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

