Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in Cummins by 1,591.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 25,824 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $229.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $254.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

