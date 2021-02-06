Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Equity Residential by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Argus cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NYSE:EQR opened at $64.96 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

