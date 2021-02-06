Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 33,640 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

