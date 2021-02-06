Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,553 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 29,509 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,457,020,000 after buying an additional 856,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,150,019,000 after purchasing an additional 175,734 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,106,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $75,698,000 after purchasing an additional 107,011 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,858,819 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,805,000 after purchasing an additional 132,989 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $61,894,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $77.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.86 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Truist lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

