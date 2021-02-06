Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 21,382 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,382 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

CSCO opened at $48.08 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

