Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 414 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,004,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $245.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $258.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.61.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

