Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 418 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $379.30 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

