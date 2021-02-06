Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 5,079 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,537 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 132,491 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,851,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,914,000 after acquiring an additional 686,514 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

USB opened at $46.35 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.