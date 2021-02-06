Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 8,276 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC owned 0.53% of Brigham Minerals worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 61.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 580.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.27.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $14.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $826.93 million, a PE ratio of -732.00 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $17.82.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

