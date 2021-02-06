Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

AVB opened at $172.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.