Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chubb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after acquiring an additional 580,742 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chubb by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,432,000 after acquiring an additional 387,699 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,470,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after acquiring an additional 290,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 391,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,226,000 after acquiring an additional 213,582 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Shares of CB opened at $162.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.72 and a 200 day moving average of $136.98. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

