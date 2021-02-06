ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $589.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $592.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $540.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.45. The stock has a market cap of $115.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.06, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Truist increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,947,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,755 shares of company stock worth $36,698,629. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

