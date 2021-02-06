Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STRNY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:STRNY remained flat at $$32.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. 33 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

