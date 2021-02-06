Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

SHLX stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.74. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 39.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,841,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 46.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

