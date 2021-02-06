SHIELD Reaches Market Capitalization of $207,171.78 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $207,171.78 and $164.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,444.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.13 or 0.04186360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.27 or 0.00398755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $481.60 or 0.01190776 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.30 or 0.00470526 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.76 or 0.00385119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00241245 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00021209 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

