SHIELD (XSH) Market Capitalization Hits $198,618.46

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $198,618.46 and $190.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,735.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,620.62 or 0.04183865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.05 or 0.00392550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.52 or 0.01152752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.14 or 0.00467639 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.00388612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.94 or 0.00239947 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00021379 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

