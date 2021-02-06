Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Trading Up 2.2%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)’s stock price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $13.93. Approximately 37,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 104,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

