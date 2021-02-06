ShowHand (HAND) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a market cap of $52,208.77 and approximately $476.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00063700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $470.35 or 0.01194493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.10 or 0.06526946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00052971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00035177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022351 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand (HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.