Sientra’s (SIEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 88.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIEN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sientra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

SIEN stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. 4,718,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,280. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $295.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sientra by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Sientra by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sientra by 252.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

