SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 34.25 ($0.45).

SHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of SIG plc (SHI.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of SIG plc (SHI.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of LON SHI traded down GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 31.64 ($0.41). 1,665,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,799,051. The company has a market capitalization of £373.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.30. SIG plc has a 52-week low of GBX 14.38 ($0.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 89.98 ($1.18). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 30.04.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

