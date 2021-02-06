Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 120,743 Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 120,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,089,000. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 11.9% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 146,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,730,000 after acquiring an additional 108,876 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 96,841 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 313,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,475,000 after acquiring an additional 78,768 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 76,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 73,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 315,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after buying an additional 58,977 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.12 and a 52-week high of $100.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.24.

