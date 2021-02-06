Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,681 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 1.7% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $149.46 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $149.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.40.

