Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.37 Million in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 339,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II comprises 3.3% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

