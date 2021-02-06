Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.40 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.3% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 212,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $389.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $389.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

