Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.3% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $331.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $332.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.