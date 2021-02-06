Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 66,896 Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,000. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.9% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $99.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.61.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

