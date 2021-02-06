Silverway (SLV) Price Up 132.5% This Week

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Silverway coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Silverway has traded up 132.5% against the U.S. dollar. Silverway has a market cap of $8,639.21 and $3,653.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Silverway

SLV is a coin. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 coins. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io . The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Silverway is an integrated provider of trading data and liquidity for private sale tokens. The platform provides professional investors with access to aggregated data and analytics on OTC transactions to support investment decisions and helps buy and sell private round tokens. “

Silverway Coin Trading

