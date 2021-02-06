Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,071,000 after buying an additional 1,870,923 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,434,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,180,000 after buying an additional 200,076 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,771,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,555,000 after buying an additional 536,850 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,682,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,794,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,815,000 after buying an additional 885,866 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones cut Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.32.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $96.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $144.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

