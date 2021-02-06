Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) Shares Down 4%

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.75. 1,651 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WINR)

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Simplicity Esports and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplicity Esports and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.